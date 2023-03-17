JONESBORO — With a freeze watch in effect yet again, local plant owners have to be careful as sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are possible in Northeast Arkansas.
According to the AccuWeather website, a freeze watch is in effect as a wintry pattern develops in the South, which is expected to persist through the official start of spring.
The cold snap will begin late tonight and continue through Saturday morning in portions of eastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi, southeastern Missouri and Western Tennessee.
Impacts of the wintry conditions could damage crops and sensitive vegetation, according to William “Gill” Giese, Arkansas State University assistant professor of plant and soil science.
Giese told The Sun on Thursday that all trees, especially fruit trees and other flowering plants have chill hour requirements in order to produce.
He said that chilling hours are important because they regulate the plant’s ability to grow after their dormant period in winter.
“This is when they begin to move and grow,” he explained, noting that during the cold dormant period the plants essentially accumulate signals within their tissues that indicate when it is time to grow.
Different crops require a different amount of these signals before they can break dormancy, he said.
“The magic number for plants to accumulate chilling hours in Northeast is 50 degrees,” Giese explained.
Which is why plant owners have to be careful of the below-freezing temperatures, especially if they are flowering plants such as peach trees, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries.
Cold weather can cause two different types of injuries to the plants, including frost injury and winter injury, he said.
Frost injury occurs when temperatures hit below 32 degrees, while winter injury happens when temperatures fall below 22 degrees and plants are in full dormancy, Giese explained.
How the plant is affected depends on the plant’s state of growth when the injury occurs, he said.
“It goes in a sequence,” he said, noting that open blooms are very vulnerable, followed by closed buds, then green buds, leaves, stems, branches and trunks.
“If you lose the flower, you will lose the fruit,” Giese stated.
Giese also gave a few tips to help plant owners protect their plants including:
make sure plants are well charged with water.
cover blooming plants when possible.
protect the root system by covering them with a mulch product.
Most importantly, he said is to take care of your plants when it isn’t cold and make sure they are in good health so they can fight the cold more efficiently.
He also said to beware of department store plants because a lot of them are not adapted to the local area.
For example, he said that some blackberries are more suited for different climates and zones.
He said buying plants from local nurseries is often the better option.
“They might be a little higher cost, but they are more knowledgeable about what grows best in your area and how to take care of them,” Giese said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.