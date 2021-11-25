JONESBORO — Churches in Jonesboro need to step up to combat gang violence that’s affecting the city, said Dr. Charles Coleman, a member of the city council and retired professor at Arkansas State University.
“I think churches need to come out of their buildings and come out on the streets,” Coleman said Wednesday. “I understand where these kids are coming from, and I don’t like it.”
Coleman was responding to Tuesday’s news conference by Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Police Chief Rick Elliott about the recent spate of shootings in Jonesboro.
Coleman said he grew up in a broken home in Fort Smith but turned his life around by joining the military.
“You need to fight where you’re living,” he said. “We need to tell these kids that we love them.”
Coleman, who serves as a mentor to many young people in Jonesboro, said after-school programs are needed to fight the attraction to gangs that many young males fall victim to.
He said he supports the efforts being made by Elliott in the community.
“I support the chief. I like 90 percent of what he’s doing,” Coleman said. “It’d be nice if we could have officers on every corner.”
He said the randomness of the shooting are problematic.
“You don’t know when someone’s going to shoot somebody,” Coleman said. “Whenever there’s a shooting, it’s going to affect somebody.”
He praised the efforts by the police department in general and believes officers aren’t being paid enough.
“Jonesboro is very fortunate. I don’t think the community realizes how fortunate it is,” Coleman said about the police department.
Elliott said Wednesday that the department recognized years ago about problems with gangs. He pointed to the formation of the Organized Criminal Activity Task Force in 2019. The task force comprises law enforcement from across Northeast Arkansas, he said.
“This is not a new problem,” Elliott said of the violence.
Several officers from the Jonesboro department have credentials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the FBI, Elliott said. He said many of these crimes come under federal judicial guidelines, meaning cases can be tried in federal court. Federal prisons don’t have early paroles for inmates like state prison.
Elliott said after-school programs, such as the one offered by CityYouth Ministries, are important to battle gang affiliations.
He said his department was working with community leaders until COVID-19 shut things down in 2020.
“We’ve got to get the youngsters off the streets and get people back in churches,” Elliott said.
He said television shows and movies have glamorized gangs, and broken homes have facilitated recruitment of young black males.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.