JONESBORO — The most outstanding 2022-23 graduates of the Neil Griffin College of Business at Arkansas State University were recognized during Convocation of Scholars.
Roxana Flores Munoz of Jonesboro received the Chancellor’s Scholar award as the graduating senior with the highest GPA in the college this academic year.
Munoz, along with Caitlin Cooper of Jonesboro, Melanie Fortson of Cabot, Lauren Fry of Beech Grove, Lisa King of Alexander, Lindsey Norman of Bono, Katherine Pattillo of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Elizabeth Noel, Austin Shultz and Jessie Thompson, all of Paragould received the 4.0 Scholar Award. The Chancellor’s Scholar is the 4.0 student with the most credit hours at A-State.
Fortson received the Talbert-Carrothers Dean’s Award presented to a graduating senior with the second-highest GPA.
Outstanding graduate awards are presented to the senior in each degree program who has most excelled in scholarship, leadership and service. Munoz, Noel, Norman and Shulz were among the area students receiving departmental awards.
Additional area students receiving departmental awards included Thomasina Huggins of Jonesboro and Zachary Chastain of Dyess.
Graduate degree program award winners are Emily Metcalf-Owen of Jonesboro and Hayden Dulgar of Ravenden.
