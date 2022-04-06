POCAHONTAS — The murder of former state Sen. Linda Collins will be revisited on national television Friday when Dateline NBC airs “The Hands of a Killer.”
The network said the two-hour episode will air at 8 p.m. It will feature interviews with family members, law enforcement and other insiders in the case.
Butch Smith found his mother’s body on June 4, 2019, wrapped in a blanket and placed beneath a tarp in the driveway of her Pocahontas-area home. The state medical examiner determined she died of multiple stab wounds.
Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, a former friend, was arrested 10 days later.
O’Donnell eventually entered into a plea deal and in August 2020, was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison.
In addition to pleading guilty to first-degree murder, O’Donnell pleaded no contest to two counts of criminal solicitation in a separate case where she was charged in Jackson County with asking fellow inmates to kill Collins’ ex-husband and others while she was in jail.
Leading up to the scheduled trial, prosecutors had said they intended to seek the death penalty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.