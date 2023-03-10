HARRISBURG — A suspect has been identified in the double homicide of a Harrisburg couple whose bodies were discovered by hikers in the Phantom Canyon, Colorado, area on July 16, 2022, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office there.
Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said evidence from the homicide scene was linked to a suicide case that was reported on July 17, 2022, the day following the homicide.
The subject in the suicide case was 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris of the 3000 block of Highway 50, Cañon City.
Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Shawn Apple, 31, and his wife, Morgan Apple, 29, both died of multiple gunshot wounds and thermal injuries (burns). Keller said the couple likely were traveling through the area and were temporarily camping along Phantom Canyon Road, which is where the homicides took place. Keller said there was a fire at the scene.
Harris was found dead by suicide near the intersection of county roads 123 and 67, Cooper said.
But the connection between the cases wasn’t made until nearly seven months after the deaths. Cooper said this is because of a six to 10 month evidence backlog with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, according to a published report.
“Mr. Harris was linked to the homicides of Shawn and Morgan Apple through forensic evidence, ballistic evidence and digital media records,” Cooper said in a press release Monday.
Cooper said the connection between Harris and the couple is undetermined.
