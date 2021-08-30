JONESBORO — The city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission voted unanimously Monday to request a 2 percent tax on the sale of prepared food in Jonesboro and to increase the already existing tax on hotel stays from 3 percent to 4 percent, the maximum allowed by state law.
The new money would be used to pay for a proposed multipurpose sports complex.
The city council must first levy the tax. The proposal is expected to be considered by the council’s finance and administration committee in September.
Renee Golas, hired in July as sports sales manager for the commission, recommended hiring a consultant to conduct a feasibility study to determine the size of the complex and help decide a location. Golas said she has researched several complexes across the region and nation similar to what Jonesboro hopes to build.
“And one common denominator that I found is that the success or failure was directly related to the community hiring an outside consulting firm to do a feasibility study,” Golas told the commission. “I didn’t just research communities that had sports complexes that were successful. But I also looked at the ones that were struggling. And it became evident that the ones that had a solid plan and buy in from the residents, political leaders and business owners were the complexes that were thriving, not just surviving.”
Two members of the city council, Chris Gibson and David McClain, are members of the A&P Commission. Council member Charles Coleman also voiced his support at Monday’s meeting.
“I can’t speak for the council; I speak for me,” Coleman said. “But we need to get this on the road.”
Council members Brian Emison, Joe Hafner and Ann Williams also attended the meeting.
The city’s finance department projects a 2 percent prepared food tax would generate $2.96 million per ear.
Steve Purtee said the city will need to collect the tax for up to six months before an underwriter would feel comfortable with issuing bonds to finance the project.
In addition to Gibson and McClain, restaurant owners Tom Fielder, Bill Hurt and Tracy Owens serve on the commission. Fielder and Hurt had previously advocated the new restaurant tax. Commission member Dan Das is involved in both hotels and restaurants.
Kraig Pomrenke, manager of the new Embassy Suites and Red Wolf Convention Center, urged the commission to raise the hotel tax, as well.
Naz Kazi, whose family owns six hotels in Jonesboro, with a new one under construction and four others planned, agreed with Pomrenke.
“Go ahead and go for it,” Kazi said of increasing the hotel levy. “We’ve never had any pushback on the A&P tax.”
In fact, Pomrenke said the hotel industry would benefit from the proposed complex.
“You build a complex like this, I can almost guarantee a 6 to 7, maybe 10 percent lift in occupancy rates in Jonesboro,”
Commission Chairman Jerry Morgan said the commission staff will send out requests for proposals for the feasibility study.
If recommended by the finance committee, the proposed ordinances imposing the prepared food tax and increasing the hotel tax would be heard at three separate council meetings. If given full council approval, it will take additional time to install local procedures to collect the money, Purtee said.
