JONESBORO — Women, especially minority women, face obstacles in the workplace. For single parents, those obstacles loom larger, Ruthanne Hill, executive director of the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, said.
Speaking Wednesday to the Arkansas Women’s Commission at Arkansas State University, Hill said she and many others like her grew up with the expectation of attending college. Her father was a professor and her mother met her father while attending college.
But others don’t have a history of higher education.
Citing a report by the Arkansas Community Foundation, 33 to 34 percent of adult residents of the economic hubs of northwest and central Arkansas have at least a bachelor’s degree. For the 13 counties along the Mississippi River, that percentage is 13 percent.
She said those statistics were developed before the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in 2020.
She noted that the number of adults in Arkansas seeking higher education has been on a downward swing in recent year.
But sometimes, she said, a parent aspiring to improve his or her lot in life just needs a little help and guidance. She played a testimonial from Sheila Clay of Jonesboro who described her difficult childhood, growing up in a single-parent household.
Adding to the difficulty, Clay said she and her twin sister were placed in special education, “Which means we were not prepared for college life.”
Now pursuing a master’s degree at ASU, Clay said the Single Parent Scholarship provided the resources and guidance to both care for her children and to be a better role model for her children.
“I try to exemplify strength, hard work and being able to be confident while doing those things,” she said, and now her children are talking about going to college.
During the peak of the pandemic when schools had converted to virtual learning, the scholarship fund was able to provide laptop computers to 62 students who didn’t have computer access, and all 680 scholarship recipients during that semester in 2020 completed the semesters.
“We help a lot of future nurses and they’re doing this in the middle of the pandemic,” Hill said. “You know how proud I was of every one of our nursing students? They graduated with a nursing degree in the middle of a pandemic and couldn’t wait to go to work. What a hero! Those people are amazing.”
Many others like Sheila Clay, became educators, she said.
The $1,200 per semester scholarship for full-time students also applies to students who attend trade schools.
Hill said her advice to help improve the economy of the state would be for the Arkansas Legislature to provide more financial help – not less – to colleges, and to prioritize broadband internet access statewide.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson established the Arkansas Women’s Commission in February, with instructions that the commission deliver a report and recommendations by Dec. 1.
Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, dean of the ASU graduate school, and Dr. Todd Shields, ASU chancellor, are among members of the commission.
The commission is seeking comments from women across the state on obstacles they face in trying to move up the economic ladder. That website is women.arkansas.gov.
