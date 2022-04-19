JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Municipal Airport Commission has established a committee to determine how to replace the terminal building that was destroyed by a tornado two years ago.
The 5,200-square-foot terminal building was among several structures that were lost in the March 28, 2020 storm.
Airport manager George Jackson found the original building plans in the rubble and shared them with consulting engineers and architect.
On Tuesday, the commission reviewed some conceptual drawings. But Jackson told The Sun commissioners determined it would be best if a smaller panel could study future needs and determine how to proceed.
Among committee members are Brandon Winters, Brian Fulkerson, Matt Hyneman and chairman Bob Gibson.
The commission has also filed a grant application with the Federal Aviation Administration to help pay for replacement of the former terminal.
Jackson said commissioners and others have discussed such things as including space for pilot quarters for rent by the airline serving the airport and even the potential of a restaurant.
Without the grant, the airport will have about $6 million available from insurance settlements, Jackson said. However, construction costs have risen substantially, as the commission learned after opening bids for another project.
Frank A. Rogers Construction Co. of Newport submitted the low bid of $1,409,293 for construction of four 3,900-square-foot hangars.
Jackson said that’s about 30 percent higher than anticipated.
Jackson attributes part of the rise in costs to stricter building and fire prevention codes that have been adopted over the past 20 years.
