JONESBORO — The Craighead County Public Service Committee passed a $450,000 appropriations ordinance to help rural fire departments and the Craighead County Road Department get connected to the Arkansas Wireless Information Network radio system.
This communications system is currently used by Arkansas State Police, fire departments in cities across Arkansas, and other law enforcement agencies.
Chairman Richard Rogers told committee members Monday there have been ongoing discussions about rural fire departments throughout the county needing a different communications system.
“There is a need for us to get on something reliable and trustworthy,” Rogers said.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said Rogers was correct about ongoing discussions.
“Ever since my election, there have been problems with the current system,” Day said.
Day said chiefs of the rural fire departments have been very helpful in offering many different options for radio systems. “They really expressed they would appreciate support in connecting to the AWIN system,” Day said.
Day told committee members if they were to pass the $450,000 appropriations ordinance, it would be just the first step in the process to connect to the state’s radio system.
“The first step is this committee, the second step would be to be approved by the AWIN board,” he said.
Day said $450,000 is the amount he was told it would take to connect.
“This is just the backbone of the system. The fire departments would need to purchase their own radios,” he said.
Day said $450,000 would cover the cost of programming the consoles, and upgrades to existing infrastructure to handle the extra traffic. “We can take that funding out of the County General Fund, but I proposed taking it out of the CARES Act funding,” he said.
The committee members passed the appropriations ordinance unanimously. It will be heard by the full court on July 26.
Former Philadelphia Fire Chief Curtis Miller, who now serves as communications director for the rural fire department, said he is grateful JPs are stepping up to make this happen for the rural fire departments.
“Some of the problems we have had is the ability to communicate,” Miller said, noting most of the issues are related to the fire department’s distance from the towers. “In our area, we have one of the main tower systems. The eastern districts have the most problems because they are so far away from Jonesboro, and the towers are north and south of Jonesboro.”
Miller said his department has been trying to find a way to cover the costs of joining AWIN on their own. “We were told it would cost between $500,000 and $600,000,” he said.
Miller said he thinks the Philadelphia Fire Department can stand alone in covering the cost of the radios needed.
“It costs us $400 to $500 for the analog radios, and it will cost us between $1,500 and $2,500 for the digital radios, depending on who you deal with,” he said.
“We have decided to try and purchase our own radios because we are not sure if the Fire Act Grant will go through or not,” he said.
Miller said the Philadelphia Fire Department needs 10 mobiles and 5 handheld radios if it was to switch to the new AWIN system, which could cost the department between $22,500 and $37,500.
The Philadelphia Fire Department has done its research on potential issues firefighters might face by switching from the current analog system to the digital AWIN system.
“With the digital system, we will either have a good connection or nothing,” he said. “We have checked our area, most of the eastern district should have coverage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.