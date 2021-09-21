JONESBORO — A city council committee Tuesday refused to consider resolutions on hot-button social issues that don’t directly impact Jonesboro city government. Motions by council member Bobby Long died for lack of a second.
Other members of the committee are chairman Chris Gibson, and council members Brian Emison, Joe Hafner and Ann Williams.
Long sought to read a prepared statement, but Gibson said there could be no discussion without someone seconding Long’s motion. After the six-minute meeting concluded, Long told The Sun he felt like there should have been debate.
“With all of the opposition and support, you would think that this would deserve at least discussion,” Long said. “It is unfortunate to say the least.”
Neither resolution has the force of law. However, Act 392, approved by the state Legislature in March, affirmed a municipality’s right to declare itself a pro-life city and to urge municipal employees to “develop and implement innovative and creative ways for promotion” of the anti-abortion message.
Critics said Long’s proposals were intended to bring partisan politics into nonpartisan local government.
Those who favored Long’s resolutions also were frustrated.
Lucas Childress quoted the late German Lutheran minister Dietrich Bonhoeffer as he said it was important to speak out against abortion, even if city government doesn’t have authority over the matter.
“He said not to speak is to speak, not to act is to act,” Childress said of Bonhoeffer, who wrote in the 1930s that Hitler’s Nazi regime, the National Socialist Party, was an illegitimate form of government and had to be fought on Christian grounds. “I think it’s everybody’s responsibility to stand up for those who can’t.”
Heath Loftis agreed with Childress and added that even city officials have an obligation to uphold the Constitution.
“An unjust ruling that’s in violation of the Constitution is null and void,” Loftis said. Reminded that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up the abortion issue in October, Loftis said local governments “Should ignore it,” if the high court doesn’t reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
“We have a Constitution that’s not too hard to understand,” Childress said. “It’s not too hard to break down. I don’t think anywhere in that Constitution is there a right to murder a pre-born baby.”
Springdale declared itself a pro-life city in 2019, and the Washington County Quorum Court declared itself a pro-life county in May. Washington County Judge Joseph Wood then announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor.
It’s not unusual for cities to pass non-binding resolutions, but they typically involve encouraging Congress, the Arkansas General Assembly or voters to approve measures that directly affect municipal funding, such as for roads.
Long titled his second proposal, “Resolution supporting healthcare freedom and choice regarding vaccine mandates.”
It said in part, “the City of Jonesboro believe (sic) competent adult individuals have the right to control their own healthcare decisions and should not be mandated to make healthcare choices required by their employer, government, or any other authority other than themselves.”
Some health care workers were in attendance prepared to speak. But they didn’t have to because it failed for lack of a second, as well.
This isn’t the first time Long has found himself as the lone wolf.
In October, a resolution Long proposed in the council’s public safety committee died for lack of a second. That resolution called on Gov. Asa Hutchinson to end his emergency directives related to COVID-19.
