JONESBORO — Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said a $450,000 appropriations ordinance is going before the public service committee during Monday night’s meeting.
Day said if the ordinance gains the approval of the Quorum Court, all the county fire departments, as well as the road department, will be added to the AWIN, the state’s communication system.
“We have to make a contribution,” Day said, noting there is no actual cost to utilize the system except equipment upgrades. “They have to add three channels to our existing infrastructure.”
In a previous interview, Penny Rubow, branch manager for the AWIN radio system, said the system is simply a statewide multiuser, multidisciplinary radio network.
“We have all levels of government that use it,” she said. “Currently there are 36,000 users across the state.”
All three county committees will meet and address the following agenda items:
Transportation Committee:
road service report.
Public Service Committee:
resolution to appoint Derek McCormick and Bob Blankenship to the Solid Waste Management Board.
Finance and Administration Committee:
resolution to allow the Nestle Prepared Foods Company to participate in Tax Back Program.
Tax Collection report.
Appropriation Ordinance for Fund 3540, FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant program to write Craighead County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.
