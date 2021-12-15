JONESBORO — City employee salaries will rise by at least 4 percent, if the city council approves Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s proposed 2022 operating budget.
The council’s finance and administration committee endorsed the spending plan on Tuesday.
The full council will consider the $56,715,008 million operating and maintenance budget proposal next Tuesday.
The lowest salary will rise from $12.37 to $14 per hour. The proposed budget also deviates from the existing step-and-grade pay plan by giving the city’s longest serving employees an additional step to guarantee they also will receive a full 4 percent raise.
Committee chairman Joe Hafner commended the mayor for taking care of the employees who had reached the top step and would not have been eligible for the 2 percent step increase on top of the citywide 2 percent cost of living increase.
Copenhaver said he appreciated the committee’s input during the budgeting process.
“This is how good government works,” Copenhaver said. “I’m very pleased that we in one year have accomplished a balanced budget due to the process that you have allowed us to go through. But more importantly, it’s what we do moving forward.”
Copenhaver said capital improvement projects, such as widening Caraway Road south of Interstate 555, need to be considered in the near future, as well as a potential new fire station.
“I think all these need to be brought forward and we do have reserves, we do have possibilities of using those reserves,” Copenhaver said. He also said the city will also need to put part of its reserve funding into making internet accessible to more residents.
Those projects are not included in the $6,142,870 capital improvement budget. The plan calls for $3.74 million in projects at Craighead Forest Park, Joe Mack Campbell Park, the Southside Softball Complex, the shooting sports complex and at various community centers and playgrounds.
