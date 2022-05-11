JONESBORO — City officials continue to make changes in Jonesboro’s employee pay plan in order to fill vacancies and improve services.
The city council’s finance and administration committee endorsed a plan Tuesday that affects 22 workers. The full council is expected to consider the proposal next week.
Brian Richardson, Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s chief administrative officer, told committee members the increased pay is needed to keep good employees and hire new ones.
“I believe right now we’ve had two code enforcement positions that have been opened,” Richardson said. “And we also just created this new code enforcement officer position because I think that we’re all in agreement that we’d like to see more and immediate action there.”
The additional code enforcement officer would hold the title of code enforcement specialist and would collaborate among several departments to resolve issues. The starting salary for that position would be $42,075 annually. An existing code enforcement officer would be promoted to that position and would receive a raise of about $5,000. Another code enforcement officer would receive a $2,521 raise to $39,351. The new starting pay for two vacant code positions will increase to $33,491.
The salaries of four animal control officers who were hired within the past couple of months will increase by $1,364 to $33,491, equal to the starting pay of code enforcement officers.
Similar sized raises were also recommended for traffic operations employees within the engineering department, as well as for the flood plain administrator.
“We’re in a constant state of reviewing needs for salary and administration in the City of Jonesboro, and we’re in constant conversations with directors on those needs,” Richardson said. “It’s a never ending battle.”
The unemployment rate for the Jonesboro Metropolitan Statistical area was 2.7 percent as of March, compared to the statewide rate of 3.2 and the national rate of 3.8 percent.
