230418-JS-poinsett-building-update-photo

Poinsett County Judge J.C. Carter and Poinsett County Building Committee member Randy Jones discuss changes they believe should be made to the newest set of floor plans for the downtown office project during a meeting on Monday morning in the conference room of the Poinsett County Library in Harrisburg.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

HARRISBURG — The Poinsett County Building Committee met to discuss the newest set of floor plans for the downtown office project on Monday morning in the conference room of the Poinsett County Library in Harrisburg.

The estimated $2 million downtown office project will connect the new building to the annex across from the Historic Poinsett County Courthouse on East Street.