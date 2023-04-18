HARRISBURG — The Poinsett County Building Committee met to discuss the newest set of floor plans for the downtown office project on Monday morning in the conference room of the Poinsett County Library in Harrisburg.
The estimated $2 million downtown office project will connect the new building to the annex across from the Historic Poinsett County Courthouse on East Street.
The new building will add more office space for the county officials including new spaces for the judge’s office, the assessor’s office, the collector’s office, the new veteran services, the juvenile offices, plus space for the quorum court and an additional meeting room.
There are also plans to provide additional attic space for storage.
As the meeting progressed, the members went back and forth with principal architect Todd Welch, with Brackett-Krennerich & Associates in Jonesboro, on what needed changes would be, from room sizes and ceiling heights to the number of restrooms and the need for a judge’s conference room.
Amid the debate, he suggested a size change for the building itself.
“I know you are on a tight budget, but you might have to go up in size,” Welch told the committee members, noting that they seemed to be struggling with the available space.
With the estimates at $300 a square foot, he said he felt that adding just a little more should still keep them close to the $2 million budget and provide a little more room to fix the issues they were having.
By the end of the meeting they had decided to add an additional 10 foot to the building, increasing the dimensions from 100 foot by 60 foot to 110 foot by 60 foot and removing the conference room, which should help the architect be able to expand the judge’s new office, the quorum court room and the collector’s office, while adding stairs for the storage space in the attic and providing both public and private bathrooms.
Carter explained after the meeting that compromise was going to be the key to getting the building completed.
“We are trying to stay as close to the budget as we can,” he said. “I think the negotiations are going well. However the more people the more opinions.”
He said that he felt that adding to the square footage would help the situation a little bit.
“We’ve come a long way from where we were,” Carter stated. “It’s moving along.”
