JONESBORO — The Public Service Committee of the Craighead County Quorum Court met to discuss resolutions declaring a vacancy in the office of the circuit clerk and declaring the appointment of a successor to fill the vacancy on Tuesday evening in the judge’s office at the Craighead County Annex at 511 Union in Jonesboro.
These resolutions were necessary, as Friday will be the last day for current Craighead County Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards, who announced her resignation at last Monday’s quorum court meeting.
Three members of the court were in attendance with another member on zoom, along with Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and a few others county employees.
Judge Day said Deputy Clerk Kasey Travis, whose name was presented, has worked in the office for many years and is an excellent and trustworthy candidate for the position.
Both resolutions passed three to zero, and Travis was nominated for the interim circuit clerk position.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Tuesday evening that Travis was the only eligible applicant.
If officially appointed at Monday’s court meeting when the resolution goes before the full court, Travis will hold the position of circuit clerk until the expiration of the term on Dec. 31.
The new circuit clerk will take over the position in January, following November’s General Election. Current candidates include Democrat Deborah S. Johnson, Republican Andrew Stricklin and Republican David Vaughn.
Stricklin and Vaughn will face off May 24 for the Republican nomination.
