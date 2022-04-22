JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s proposed new pay package for police and firefighters will go to the Jonesboro City Council’s Finance and Administration Committee.
The mayor has announced plans to raise the starting salaries of beginning officers and firefighters from $35,190 to $42,000 per year in order to recruit more applicants. That’s a 19.2 percent increase in starting pay.
While new recruits are the targets for the higher salaries, current officers whose wages are below the $42,000 minimum would also have their pay increased to the new minimum, Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, said Friday. A headline in Friday’s edition of The Sun may have given the erroneous impression that Copenhaver was seeking 19 percent raises for all employees, Campbell said.
Campbell said city officials expect to make further revisions to the pay plan for police and firefighters for the 2023 budget.
The Arkansas Legislature provided police officers across the state with one-time stipends of $5,000.
Salaries for higher-ranking officers and firefighters, such as sergeants, lieutenants, captains and battalion chiefs, would rise by 1 percent under the plan.
Both Police Chief Rick Elliott and Fire Chief Kevin Miller have said it has been difficult of late to fill vacant positions.
The higher salaries are also intended to keep Jonesboro competitive with other law enforcement and fire service entities, Copenhaver said.
According to the salary resolution, the increased pay will add $485,769 to the city’s 2022 operating budget.
If the committee endorses the resolution Tuesday, it’s expected to go to the full council on May 3.
The committee will meet at 4 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
