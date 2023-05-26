JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver has announced the creation of an Eclipse Oversight Committee in preparation for celebrations and anticipated visitors from out of town for the total solar eclipse that will pass through Northeast Arkansas next year.
The eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024.
Kim Williams, a travel writer for the Arkansas Parks and Tourism division, said during a presentation in 2022 in Jonesboro that the eclipse will attract the largest mass of tourists for a single, brief event in the state’s history.
“This is going to be a tourism event like we’ve never seen,” Williams said of what has been tagged the Great North American Eclipse. And she said Jonesboro, Paragould and Piggott will be in the perfect spots for sky gazers to see it. The eclipse falls on a Monday, but the tourism industry wants to lure visitors with a full weekend of events.
Jonesboro’s Eclipse Oversight Committee will provide the major oversight of all Jonesboro associations with the eclipse, including special events, coordinating with businesses and schools.
The committee will be chaired by Cari White, former chief of operations for the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, and includes representatives of several sectors of the Jonesboro community.
“This is a big event, but we don’t know exactly what to expect, especially insofar as people coming through,” Copenhaver said. “A total eclipse is rare, and we want to have some parties to celebrate and commemorate this special time. So we will have a weekend of events and things to do.
“Other than that, we don’t know how many people might be coming through, staying the night or weekend before that Monday’s eclipse. So that’s why I am appointing this committee.”
Other members include: businessman Junior Das; Tiffny Calloway of NYIT School of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University; Trey Stafford of Jonesboro Radio Group; community advocate Sam Hummelstein; City Parks Director Danny Kapales; Carolina Elmore of The Hispanic Center; Chamber of Commerce Vice President Cody Slater; and Sally Smith of the Jonesboro Police Department.
“These are all people who invest deeply in Jonesboro and have our best interest at heart,” Copenhaver said. “I appreciate them for taking the time to do this, and I especially thank Cari White for leading the charge.”
