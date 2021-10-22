JONESBORO — The second element of a proposal to increase funding for the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will go before the city council’s finance and administration commission Tuesday.
The commission has proposed imposing a 2 percent prepared food tax and increasing the existing 3 percent hotel occupancy tax to 4 percent. The money raised from the taxes would be used to pay for a multipurpose sports complex.
The council is scheduled Nov. 2 to hear the third reading and on the proposed ordinance imposing the prepared food tax.
If endorsed by the finance committee, the separate ordinance increasing the hotel occupancy tax would be placed on the council’s Nov. 2 agenda for a first reading.
While the prepared food, or “hamburger tax” is expected to produce about $2.9 million per year, the 1 percent increase in the hotel tax would add about $250,000 per year in revenue, city finance department leaders have estimated.
The commission and city parks and recreation officials envision building a facility with an indoor swimming pool and space for multiple basketball, volleyball or other sport playing surfaces.
The finance committee will also consider a resolution to allow the city to contract with the Jonesboro urban Renewal and Housing Authority (JURHA) on the possible transfer of 5.06 acres of land the city owns behind 1502, 1504 and 1506 E. Johnson Ave., for the purpose of developing 20 new housing units.
According to the resolution, the land deal would depend upon JURHA receiving money from the National Housing Trust Fund to pay for the new housing.
The committee will meet at 4 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
