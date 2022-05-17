The nonpartisan organization Common Ground Arkansas has developed an online Early Voting Locator tool to help voters quickly find their nearest polling locations and hours of operation.
The tool is an interactive map based on the voter’s location or an address the user inputs. It provides locations, hours and driving directions to polling locations within a selected radius.
Voting in the Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan primaries is underway with early voting continuing through May 23. A voter can cast a ballot at any of the voting centers in their county.
The organization has also developed a similar tool that displays election day (May 24) voting locations. Election day locations differ from early voting locations, and the polls are open on May 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Both tools are available on Common Ground Arkansas’ website.
Early Voting Locator: https://commongroundar.org/votehere/
Election Day Locator: https://commongroundar.org/voteday/
Common Ground Arkansas is a nonpartisan organization working toward good governance and increased accountability to the people of Arkansas.
“Early voting is key to ensuring that all Arkansans have a chance to exercise their right to vote,” said Jim Hendren, founder of Common Ground Arkansas. “We are focused on empowering Arkansans, and that starts with providing them with tools so they can learn more about their leaders and have accessible ways to hold them accountable. We hope all Arkansans take the time to vote this May, and our voting locators are one way we can help them do that.”
