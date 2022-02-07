JONESBORO — It’s been almost two months since the December 10 tornadoes tore across the Northeast Arkansas area, and local communities are doing their best as they are still slowly recovering from the disaster.
Of the several towns that were hit, the communities of Monette, Trumann and Leachville were perhaps hit the hardest with two people dead and numerous residents injured and/or homeless by the end of the night. The towns also had to deal with power outages and road hazards.
The tornadoes also seemed to bring the communities together as many residents and community leaders said they had felt blessed and were reminded that kindness and love for neighbors was still alive as donations overwhelmed the distribution centers and people came from all across the United States to help out.
Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said Monday morning that they were doing pretty good, noting that he was very glad that they “dodged a bullet” and had managed to keep the power going during the this past weekend’s ice storm.
Monette was hit on Dec. 10, after a tornado touched down in Craighead County near County Road 403 at Lawson Road and quickly moved northeast, where it hit the Monette Manor Nursing Home, killing a 94-year-old resident.
“The nursing home has plans already drawn and is getting ready to rebuild,” Blankenship said, noting that everything was about cleaned up and structures are still being repaired or replaced.
The same tornado that hit Monette continued northeast, where it struck Leachville and took yet another life when it hit at the Dollar General killing the 52-year-old assistant manager when the store was demolished.
Leachville Mayor Rodney Robertson said on Monday morning that they were at a bit of a stand-still as they were still waiting on settlements from insurance claims and that it would probably be around the beginning of March before they could proceed any further.
Trumann was hit by yet another tornado that night as one ripped through the town just before 9:30 p.m., heavily damaging many structures and destroying many homes, as well as causing power outages that affected residents for days.
Unfortunately, this weekend’s ice storms knocked the power out once again.
Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said Monday that things are slowly getting back to normal, although she admits the ice storm this past weekend caused some extra frustrations with the power outages in Trumann.
“There were only two areas with Craighead Electric that didn’t lose electric,” Lewallen said. She added that many of the Craighead Electric customers had lost power, and all of the Entergy customers were out.
“After the tornadoes, the electric companies were so quick, they had the power up within three to four days,” Lewallen said, noting that this time the crews were working in freezing weather and very slippery icy conditions, which made it seem slower.
“I am just grateful that it wasn’t worse,” she said, “Luckily, it was mostly sleet and not freezing rain.”
As for the tornado clean up efforts, Lewallen said the bulk of the clean up is done with the exception of some work still to be done in a couple of the worst hit areas.
She said that the SBA Business Recovery Center in Trumann, which provided services to businesses impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes, is now closed; however, there are still a couple of SBA representatives still at the FEMA relief center.
Lewallen also noted that the FEMA relief center was still accepting the “individual assistance” applications for anyone who still needs help. She noted that FEMA might be leaving by this weekend, which is earlier then expected as they are not getting as much traffic now. FEMA wasn’t scheduled to leave on Feb. 22.
She also said that the city should be getting an answer soon on the “public assistance” relief from FEMA that the city has applied for, which is different from the individual relief.
“We’re still working on it.” Lewallen said.
