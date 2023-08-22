JONESBORO — City officials remind Jonesboro residents that community centers can provide relief from this week’s excessive heat.
The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures reaching near 100 degrees Thursday and Friday, with heat indices reaching 110 degrees or higher. With that in mind, kickoff for many local high school football games this Friday have been pushed back in hopes of providing some relief from the heat.
At 3 p.m. Monday, the weather service said the heat index in Jonesboro was 107 and 110 at Walnut Ridge.
Jonesboro Economical Transportation, the city’s public transit system, will provide free rides to anyone who requests a ride to the Earl Bell Community Center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., said Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director. said.
Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St., and Allen Park, 3609 Race St., are open from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Additionally, the Jonesboro Pool Center, 1421 W. Nettleton Ave., has an indoor area open to the public from 1-6 p.m., Campbell said.
During the heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges residents to stay hydrated and stay in cool areas. Also, bring animals into cool areas and do not leave them in vehicles.
Those suffering from heat exhaustion will experience heavy sweating, cold and clammy skin, fast and weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headache and/or fainting.
The CDC states those experiencing heat stroke have high body temperatures, hot and red skin, fast and strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and loss of consciousness.
Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.
Older adults, particularly those with pre-existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.
People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.
Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.
