JONESBORO — Preparations are underway for the “Free Community Thanksgiving Meal,” according to Richard Carvell, who does public relations for the event.

“The meal is for everyone no matter how rich or poor they might be,” Carvell said, noting that some may need food, while others may be looking for company. He recalled a favorite story of Jim Grisham, the former organizer of the event, about a large tip received from a wealthy man who attended the event years ago finding what he needed on the holiday.