JONESBORO — Preparations are underway for the “Free Community Thanksgiving Meal,” according to Richard Carvell, who does public relations for the event.
“The meal is for everyone no matter how rich or poor they might be,” Carvell said, noting that some may need food, while others may be looking for company. He recalled a favorite story of Jim Grisham, the former organizer of the event, about a large tip received from a wealthy man who attended the event years ago finding what he needed on the holiday.
“Which is why we say the hungry, the homeless and even the lonely,” Carvell said.
The dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m. at the St. Bernards Auditorium, which is located at 505 East Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Volunteers will report at 9:30 a.m. to help serve, deliver meals to shut-ins and prepare desserts, among other tasks.
In addition, homemade or store-bought desserts should be brought to the auditorium by 5 p.m. Nov. 23 or on Thanksgiving morning. Organizers are requesting no refrigerated desserts or dessert containers that need to be returned.
Carvell said that the Community Thanksgiving Meal is a cooperative effort by many churches in Jonesboro, and noted that it started many years ago with churches hosting their own individual holiday meals.
“The Methodists and the Baptists were already feeding their congregations, when they decided to get together to feed the community,” Carvell said.
However, they are always in need of more volunteers.
“The volunteers are the heart of the event,” Carvell said.
“When I first started, I asked Jim how many volunteers do we have and he replied, I don’t know until they show up,” he laughed noting that many just show up the day of the event. “Some are volunteering at the event for the first time, while others have shown up for many years.”
For more information about the event, how to volunteer or how to order meal delivery, visit the Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal Facebook page.
Those who would like home delivery can also call 870-932-7479 before noon on Nov. 23 or call 870-336-0555 from 8-10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Meals are only delivered within the city limits of Jonesboro.
