PARAGOULD — A community pavilion on East Court Street in Paragould will serve as the gathering hub for residents and visitors alike, and during a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday it was also noted that the new complex will play a role in helping the area’s economy.

Ground was broken in March 2022 on the $1.9 million project, within walking distance of downtown Paragould, the Greene County Courthouse and the new Paragould City Hall/Justice Complex project, which is also under construction on West Court Street.