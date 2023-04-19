PARAGOULD — A community pavilion on East Court Street in Paragould will serve as the gathering hub for residents and visitors alike, and during a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday it was also noted that the new complex will play a role in helping the area’s economy.
Ground was broken in March 2022 on the $1.9 million project, within walking distance of downtown Paragould, the Greene County Courthouse and the new Paragould City Hall/Justice Complex project, which is also under construction on West Court Street.
The pavilion will serve as the location for the local farmers market and will host other events including weddings and family reunions.
Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said the ribbon cutting was an important day for the downtown area as well as the community and that the building will serve as an important part of the community’s future.
Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon said Paragould and Greene County have been proactive in providing locations for citizens and visitors to gather.
“For it is in the gathering that we continue to build and grow and thrive in our community and continue to add to the great and rich history of our community,” McMillon said.
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) said the pavilion, with the farmers market, can also play a role in helping the local economy, as well as helping address supply chain issues in the economy.
The congressman said the nation, right now, has a very fragile supply chain and that places like the farmers market can provide an ability to bring produce and agricultural products to customers.
The markets can also provide specialty crops to customers and are a major step in helping strengthen food and economic security, Crawford said.
In discussing the project, Crawford said the teamwork from local officials, including the mayor, county judge, state lawmakers and the local chamber, are a case study on moving forward to get a project done.
McMillon said the work being done has followed a simple motto.
“You can accomplish a whole lot more when you don’t care who gets the credit,” McMillon said.
Events
The pavilion opened Thursday and officials said several events are also scheduled at the pavilion and in downtown Paragould.
The NEA 1K will be held at the pavilion April 28 and the first Farmers Market of the year will be May 13.
