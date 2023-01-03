PARAGOULD — Nearly a year after ground was broken on a major project in downtown Paragould, a building is now ready to be used by residents.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 5:51 am
PARAGOULD — Nearly a year after ground was broken on a major project in downtown Paragould, a building is now ready to be used by residents.
The work on the Power Plant Park project is now done, with the community pavilion ready to be rented.
Main Street Paragould Executive Director Miranda Reynolds said the building on East Court Street will be available for reunions, weddings and birthday parties.
Main Street Paragould will also host some events at the building.
Reynolds said the building will also host the farmers’ market each year as well, with more room and space for vendors.
There are several other areas downtown that can host events, but Reynolds said the pavilion will help with events due to it being outdoor-friendly.
Reynolds also said there is expected to be an economic impact with the new building, noting people who visit the pavilion may also stop to eat breakfast or lunch at a restaurant downtown or shop at a store during their visit.
In order to rent the building, a person must pay a $100 deposit.
If they follow a rental agreement for the building, the deposit will be refunded.
In addition to the deposit, it costs $400 a day to rent the building.
Ground was broken in March 2022 on the $1.9 million project. Officials have said the vast majority of the funding – about $1.5 million – was appropriated through the American Rescue Plan Act by the Paragould City Council and the Greene County Quorum Court.
Other funding for the project came from the Paragould Advertising and Promotion Commission and the Economic Development Corporation of Paragould.
A ribbon cutting for the project is also expected in the spring, Reynolds said.
Anyone interested in renting the building can call Main Street Paragould at 870-240-0544 or can visit the group’s website, https://www. downtownparagould.com/the-power-plant-park.
