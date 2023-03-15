Community snapshot

Crittenden County Democratic Service Committee co-chairs Clara Barr-Ferron (foreground) and Shirley Patton Brown (right) unload boxes of donated hygiene kits on March 8 at Helen’s Residential Care in West Memphis as facility owner Helen Harris looks on. The kits included socks, deodorant, soap, a toothbrush, toothpaste and lotion.

 Raymond Whiteside / Submitted photo