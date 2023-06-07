Community snapshot

Black River Technical College Respiratory Care students Bridget McNatt and Rachel Spears were among students from the program who participated in a Senior Stroll along 8-Mile Creek Trail in Paragould. Organized by Arkansas Methodist Medical Center and the Paragould Parks and Recreation Department, area seniors were invited to take a stroll, chat with friends and explore local health and wellness businesses focused on senior care. The BRTC students participated in checkpoints along the trail by taking participants’ vital signs before, during and after their walk; and assisting them throughout their stroll.

 Jessica Rainwater / Submitted photo