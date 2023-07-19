Community snapshot

Members of the All-American Red Heads professional women’s basketball team (from left) Mechelle Weyer, Pat Overman and Tammy Harrison were guest speakers at the July quarterly meeting of the Craighead County Historical Society in Jonesboro. Club chairman Danny Honnoll presented the women with certificates of appreciation and challenged them to be ambassadors for Craighead County. The All-American Red Heads, once based in Caraway, was the first women’s team to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

 Nan Snider / Submitted photo