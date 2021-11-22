JONESBORO — Most people cook a turkey for Thanksgiving, but Patty Minga has cooked hundreds of them during the last 20 years.
Minga is a volunteer with the First United Methodist Church and, like many other volunteers this week, she is busy preparing for the “Free Community Thanksgiving Meal.”
The meal will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Bernards Auditorium at 505 East Washington Avenue in Jonesboro, and Minga said Monday there was still much to be done.
“We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and food brings people together in a way nothing else does because feeding the people in need is what Jesus did,” Minga said, adding that when you share a meal with someone you make new memories and share the joy of having the company others.
“It warms my heart to be a part of this,” Minga said, “because this is more than just a meal to me; this is how I have been called to minister to my community.”
Richard Carvell, who does public relations for First United Methodist Church, is in charge of getting everything organized for meal.
“This meal is for the hungry, the homeless and the lonely,” he said Monday.
He recalled a story told to him by Jim Grisham, whom he referred to as the godfather of the meal, about a well-off man who came to the meal many years ago.
Grisham had spoken of how thankful the man had been because he had no family and didn’t want to be alone on Thanksgiving.
“That is why we always say the ‘lonely,’ too, because the meal is truly meant for everyone,” Carvell said, adding, “We couldn’t do this without our wonderful and caring volunteers.”
However, he said there remains an urgent need for more volunteers.
The event has many volunteers from First United Methodist Church and other local churches, but more are needed to help package and deliver the meals to those who cannot attend the sit-down meal, Carvell said. In 2019, there were more than 500 volunteers who served more than 2,000 meals – most of which had to be delivered.
“We had to cancel the meal due to COVID-19 last year,” Carvell said, “but we have been in contact with health officials to make sure that we meet all safety regulations.”
Anyone with questions or who is unable to attend and lives within Jonesboro city limits, can get home delivery by calling the First United Methodist Church at 870-932-7479 before noon on Wednesday or 870-336-0555 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
