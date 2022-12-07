JONESBORO — K12 Protection Solutions is planning on building a 40,000-square-foot training facility in Jonesboro next year to train law enforcement on active-shooter school scenarios, according to Mike Stern with K12.
“This will be the first facility in the nation in active training in school shootings,” he said.
He said the $15 million project will hopefully break ground in the spring. The project will be manned by 30-50 people, he said.
Stern said that since the Uvalde school shooting in Texas more national attention has been directed toward school shootings.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said the addition of a training facility in Jonesboro would “be very fortunate.”
“I feel honored that they’re thinking about Jonesboro. This would be a fantastic training facility,” he said.
Elliott said he and Stern have had several conversations about building a facility in Jonesboro.
Stern said he believes this will be the first training center in the nation to address school shootings.
“Everybody knows someone who has schoolchildren,” he said. “We’re super-excited about this.”
He said the facility will be like “almost a school inside of a school.”
Stern said when a shooting erupts in a school hallway people sometimes block out what’s occurring. He said the training would help first-responders react to the situation.
“Our realistic training goal is to make people react correctly,” he said. “It’s not just about active shootings but to prevent them.”
Stern said the company would recruit former military personnel to man the training center.
He added that school shootings transcend differences Americans may have.
Elliott said he expects the facility to be built near the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex.
According to Bill Campbell, spokesman for Mayor Harold Copenhaver, “(The mayor’s) met with that group’s leaders and liked them and believes their plan could be good for Jonesboro. He’s told them if he can assist them, he will do what he can.”
K12 is holding an advanced tactical shooting/active shooter training event today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex, 3702 Moore Road.
The instructors include former Navy SEALS and other former military personnel.
Steven Glenn, one of the training officers who will instruct the class, is a special operations instructor who has trained FBI, CIA, U.S. marshals and other federal law enforcement agencies.
According to its website, “K12 Protection Solutions (K12PS) provides realistic active-shooter defense and engagement training to schoolteachers, administrators, school resource officers, and law enforcement officers. The company also offers full life-cycle threat and risk assessments, and technology solutions, designed to increase the physical and procedural security posture of school buildings and other facilities. In addition, K12PS can supply highly-trained, combat-experienced and certified security professionals and trained K9-officer teams to protect students and staff in a professional, safe, and secure manner.”
