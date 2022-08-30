JONESBORO — Staffmark, 3009 E. Nettleton Ave., reported to police Friday morning that a suspect had an unknown individual clock-in for her with the company, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Over the past several months, the manager said, the 21-year-old woman had been stealing money from the company through the deception. The manager said $9,653 was stolen.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday night that someone broke into her vehicle in the 700 block of Stafford Drive and stole items. Taken were $3,300 in cash, an iPhone valued at $750 and tools with a combined value of $500.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 5600 block of Hollow Creek Lane and stole tools. The total amount of the tools is listed at $1,280.
Police arrested Adrian Maclin, 44, of the 3300 block of Covington Park, Memphis, on Friday night in the 2200 block of East Johnson Avenue after complaints of an intoxicated man in the parking lot. Maclin was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol.
A 37-year-old Van Buren woman told police that someone used her identity and charged $7,800 at Arvest Bank, 2009 Browns Lane. She said the incident occurred on Aug. 13.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone stole items from a shed in her back yard in the 3100 block of Meador Drive. Taken were a case filled with clothes, tools, toys and a sound system with a total value of $2,650.
An 18-year-old Bono woman told police Saturday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 3000 block of Middlefield Drive and stole debit cards and $1,500 in cash.
A 79-year-old Jonesboro man reported early Sunday morning that someone broke into his home in the 1800 block of James Street and stole his iPhone and debit card.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro man reported someone entered his vehicle Saturday night in the 5000 block of South Caraway Road and stole credit and debit cards.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 2600 block of Red Wolf Boulevard and stole a debit card, her driver’s license and a college ID.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday afternoon that someone broke into a shed at his residence in the 700 block of West Matthews Avenue and stole items. Taken were an aluminum tackle box containing antique fishing lures valued at $2,000 and a backpack sprayer valued at $646. Damage to the door and frame was estimated at $500.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday that someone stole his vehicle from the 1500 block of Arrowhead Farm Road. The 2011 Nissan Armada is valued at $15,000.
A Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that someone broke into her residence in the 1500 block of Overhill Road and damaged multiple items, including the front door, a microwave oven, a lamp and a bathroom door.
