JONESBORO — A Bentonville man reported to Jonesboro police that forged checks were used to pay for $403,000 in equipment from a Jonesboro company.
Michael Smothley of Me Equipment, 125 Leggett St., said the thefts occurred between Feb. 15 and Tuesday.
A 26-year-old Earle man is listed as a suspect in the case.
In a separate case, Style Encore and Plato’s Closet, both at 2600 Fair Park Blvd., reported Tuesday that counterfeit money was used for purchases and to receive change from purchases.
In both cases, counterfeit $100 bills were used.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 64-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that his vehicle was entered in the 2800 block of Pebble Creek Cove and tools were stolen. The report doesn’t list the tools or value.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning her firearm was missing from her residence in the 3700 block of South Caraway Road. The handgun is a SCCY CPX-2CB 9 mm valued at $260.
A 39-year-old Willis, Texas, man said a credit card was made using his identity and purchases were made in Jonesboro with it. A total of $1,356.21 was purchased from an AT&T store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.