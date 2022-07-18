JONESBORO — At one point, a former nursing home on North Church Street was considered a possible remedy for the homeless.
This evening, almost five years later, the Jonesboro City Council will be asked to authorize condemnation proceedings for the former Ridgecrest Nursing Center, 3016 N. Church St.
The 24,700-square-foot structure has sat vacant since a public outcry forced a Christian ministry to give up on the idea.
According to the city council’s agenda packet, city code enforcement officials sent a warning letter to RKC Investments of Memphis on May 17 about the potential condemnation. No person was identified, and there’s no indication whether the city got a response.
An inspection report dated Nov. 15, 2021, noted the property had been vacant for several years “without any upkeep visible.”
“Property is now a hazard to the health and safety of the community due to the open doors and broken windows,” the report said. “Roof is failing and leaks in several areas causing mold and other health hazards. Property has been boarded since initial inspection but is only good until other windows are broken and entry is gained by vagrants or children. The property is also blight to the community and should be razed immediately.”
Should the council approve the resolution, the owner would have one month to obtain a building permit to take corrective measures. Otherwise, the city would have the option to file a condemnation lawsuit, seeking authority to remove the building at the owner’s expense.
Back in late September 2017, Ridgecrest Health Care offered to donate the property to a Christian ministry. That plan was quickly scrapped.
“After meeting with residents of the North Church Street community and hearing the concerns and opposition to any type of homeless ministry in this area; it has become clear that this property is no longer a viable location for the Homeless Ministries of Jonesboro Inc.,” the organization said in a statement about a week later.
Both former Mayor Harold Perrin and current Mayor Harold Copenhaver appointed committees to seek alternatives, but none surfaced.
However, the Fisher Street Church of God in Christ purchased property at 111 N. Fisher St. and has spearheaded a project to develop a day center for the homeless. That facility is expected to open later this summer.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.