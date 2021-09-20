JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Randy Philhours on Friday sentenced Shawn Gregory Cone to life without parole in the capital murder of Alissa Reynolds, 50, on Dec. 2, 2019, according to a news release from Keith Chrestman, 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney.
Cone was additionally sentenced to 32 years of imprisonment for abuse of corpse, two counts of theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
The jury deliberations and sentencing took less than two hours to complete.
On Sept. 13, the prosecutor’s office withdrew a possible death sentence in the case.
Cone, 50, of Jonesboro, was arrested by federal authorities on Dec. 9, 2019, in Key West, Fla.
Sgt. Jason Chester testified on Wednesday that officers broke through the back door and found a chaise lounge with blankets, quilts and towels piled on it. Underneath they discovered Reynolds’ body. He said officers then left the house, in the 5000 block of Brac Place, and contacted the Criminal Investigation Division at JPD and the county coroner. They waited until officers arrived with a search warrant, Chester testified.
On Friday, Cone testified that on the night of Reynolds’ slaying he went to the Elks Lodge where he was given a yearlong suspension by the board. He then went to a liquor store and bought a 30-pack of beer and a bottle of champagne. He said he then went home.
“Once I walked in and saw the back door open. I see a bloody mess,” Cone said. “I panicked. I don’t remember a lot about it.”
“Why didn’t you call the police,” Cone’s attorney, Gerald Coleman, asked.
“Because of all of the trouble I was in, the door was kicked in,” Cone said. “I was in a panic mode.”
He also alleged that Reynolds was slain by “The Organization.” He said he owed the group $200,000 in gambling debts and that he had a $2,400-a-week drug habit.
In October 2019, Cone was arrested and charged with stealing and cashing checks from a business in Jonesboro. In late November 2019 he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
