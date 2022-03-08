Work to reconstruct nearly five miles of travel lanes on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro began Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Construction will take place from Southwest Drive to Dan Avenue.
“This project will reconstruct pavement that was installed nearly 50 years ago,” ARDOT District Engineer Brad Smithee said. “The existing pavement on this project has been patched, ground for smoothness and had routine maintenance performed for many years.”
ARDOT awarded the $38,133,950.35 contract to White River Materials, Inc.
As upcoming improvements progress, motorists can expect to see lane closures and traffic shifts. ARDOT will keep the public advised of traffic changes in advance of the scheduled work.
The estimated completion date of this project is late 2023.
