JONESBORO — Construction on a long-anticipated bike-pedestrian trail connecting Downtown Jonesboro with the Arkansas State University campus could start as early as next month, Craig Light, Jonesboro’s chief engineer, said Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation must still sign off on details of the contract, but Light told The Sun he believes that approval will come in time for the Jonesboro City Council meeting on Aug. 1.

