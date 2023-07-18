JONESBORO — Construction on a long-anticipated bike-pedestrian trail connecting Downtown Jonesboro with the Arkansas State University campus could start as early as next month, Craig Light, Jonesboro’s chief engineer, said Monday.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation must still sign off on details of the contract, but Light told The Sun he believes that approval will come in time for the Jonesboro City Council meeting on Aug. 1.
Sugg Construction Co. of Jonesboro submitted the low bid of $2,122,402.78 for the 1.28-mile trail system.
The trail will begin at Municipal Center at Church Street, move eastward along Creath Avenue, then move south one block along Reeves Street and down Borgman Street to the north side of East Washington Avenue. The trail will then connect to the Marion Berry Parkway to the ASU campus.
The city has been working on the project for several years, cobbling together federal grants, beginning in 2017. After receiving a second grant in 2019, the city hired an engineering firm to design the project. Right of way acquisition continued into this year. The grants cover about 80 percent of the total cost.
“It’s exciting that this project’s finally this close to getting under construction,” Light said.
If the council gives its approval, Light said construction could get underway around Aug. 21 and be completed next year.
“It’s going to get messy before it ends up being nice, clean, looking like these renderings, it’s going to be disruptive for a while,” Light cautioned. City Water and Light has just recently completed utility work along the route.
In 2020, the city council approved making the connection the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Trail. That idea came out of discussions to name a street after the slain civil rights leader. Later, the council voted to rename Commerce Drive after the civil rights Leader.
Educational markers featuring historic quotes from King were planned for the downtown trail. The city would use private money for trail markers in his honor that will feature excerpts from King’s speeches.
Light said he hasn’t heard anything on the status of that part of the project.
