Alex Latham (center) poses for a photo with Amanda Lee (left), assistant director and residential facilitator of the Lawrence County Cooperative School Haynes House, and Lisa Williams, executive director, at the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday. Latham was informed at the ceremony that the new home would be named after his daughter, the late Angie Latham.

 Paxton Media / Shantelle Redden

The Lawrence County Cooperative School in Portia is in the process of building a new home, which will be the first home owned and operated by the school. The school currently operates and manages a group home, the Haynes House, which is owned by Intrepid Management.

The new building will be home to four clients with disabilities and will include four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with each client having their own bathroom. The new home will measure 2,262 square feet.