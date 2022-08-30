The Lawrence County Cooperative School in Portia is in the process of building a new home, which will be the first home owned and operated by the school. The school currently operates and manages a group home, the Haynes House, which is owned by Intrepid Management.
The new building will be home to four clients with disabilities and will include four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with each client having their own bathroom. The new home will measure 2,262 square feet.
“Alex Latham has been a huge part of the history of the Lawrence County Cooperative School, and most recently, with the establishment of this new project,” said Lisa Williams, Lawrence County Cooperative School Executive Director. “In honor of Alex and his wife, Lynda, the new home will be called Angie’s House, in memory of their late daughter, Angie Latham. Angie’s legacy lives on in many ways throughout the program and will now live on in the new home.”
According to Williams, Alex and Lynda’s love for their daughter and their desire to see her reach her own level of independence is a huge part of how the school has grown into the program it is today. The school currently has 28 residential and community waiver clients, and 54 clients enrolled in its Adult Development Program. The school also has 62 current employees.
“If you or someone you know needs services or would like to inquire about working with our adults in any of our departments, including our new home, please feel free to reach out,” said Williams.
The school can be contacted at 870-886-7083. More information can be found online at www. lawcocoopsch.org.
