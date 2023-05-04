JONESBORO — The Consul of Mexico Carlos Ignacio Giralt Cabrales met with city officials to discuss how to help the local Hispanic community on Wednesday morning at the Hispanic Center in Jonesboro.
During the meeting, Ambassador Giralt met with several officials including Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and his team, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Hispanic Center Executive Director Gina Gomez and her team.
“It was a courtesy meeting for the mayor with the chief of police and of course Gina Gomez, the head of the Hispanic Center,” Giralt explained after the meeting.
“The idea is to open channels of communication in order to work with both the city and the center to work better with the Hispanic community and the Mexican community, in my case,” he continued, noting that they had made good progress.
“I am very grateful to Gina Gomez and the center,” Giralt said. “And to the mayor and the chief of police, because they were very responsive to some of our ideas. We agreed that we will keep open channels of communication and we greed that we will work together.”
Copenhaver agreed, noting the importance to communicate and work together.
“We want to bridge the gap,” he said. “It was two cultures learning about each other and, through open communication, building a better community.”
Giralt also noted that, in the future, they plan to bring the Mexican Mobile Unit of the Mexican Consulate to the Hispanic Center.
A date has not been set, but Giralt said it would probably around July.
Copenhaver said the Mexican Mobile Unit provides assistance with issues such as identification cards, passports, etc., and will allow them to show proof of identification and receive the assistance they need.
“The consulate is very thorough,” he said, noting that it is able to do background checks to show the citizens are in good standing as well.
“Jonesboro is a safe community and we want them to feel safe,” he continued. “There are benefits from them investing here, working here and raising their families here.
According to the United Mexican States website, Giralt has been working for the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1983 and in April of 1991 became a career member of the Mexican Foreign Service. In April of 2017, he was promoted to the rank of Ambassador.
In his role as a diplomat, he performed as Deputy Consul at the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia; Deputy Consul and Acting Consul General at the Consulate General of Mexico in Sacramento, Calif.; and Consul of Mexico in San Bernardino, Calif.; Philadelphia and Guangzhou, China.
Since July 22, 2022, he has served as the Consul of Mexico in Little Rock.
