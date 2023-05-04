230504-JS-consul-of-mexico-photo-nz

Consul of Mexico Carlos Ignacio Giralt Cabrales (left) shakes hands with Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver (right) as they and Police Chief Rick Elliott visit after a courtesy meeting with city officials and members of the Hispanic Center on Wednesday morning at the Hispanic Center in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Consul of Mexico Carlos Ignacio Giralt Cabrales met with city officials to discuss how to help the local Hispanic community on Wednesday morning at the Hispanic Center in Jonesboro.

During the meeting, Ambassador Giralt met with several officials including Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and his team, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Hispanic Center Executive Director Gina Gomez and her team.