JONESBORO — A commercial real estate company has been engaged to find the right spot for a new indoor sports complex and interviews have begun to determine the size of the proposed facility, a steering committee for the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission learned Tuesday.
Members of the committee met with John Wack, CEO of Eastern Sports Management (ESM) of Fredricksburg, Virginia, to discuss the process. ESM was awarded the contract to help plan and develop the complex.
Jared Carnes, who works for Pinnacle Indoor Sports of St. Petersburg, Fla., also attended the meeting.
Pinnacle is a subcontractor with ESM, and is meeting with major stakeholders, such as leaders of youth sports organizations, to try to determine the level of demand for the new facility.
“We’re both here in town today to really get started with the meat of the feasibility study, which is just a smaller part of the overall of what we’ve been contracted to do,” Wack said.
Wack said several individual meetings have been held this week, and he has received information about 13 potential sites that may be considered for the facility.
“Our overall goal is to have a draft of this to you in June,” Wack said. While Wack meets with community leaders, Carnes will be asking questions of the stakeholders.
“Folks that can answer the question: How many teams do you have?” Wack said. “How many players are in your club? How much are you currently paying to use a gym right now? How many hours do you expect you would you need for practice time? Would you put your teams in a local league? Would you host a tournament? How many tournaments do you go to a year?”
Wack said answers to those questions will generate the data to develop a conceptual design for the building and whether it would be economically feasible.
Carnes said he has met or plans to meet with officials in area school districts, Arkansas State University and private sports clubs.
Construction of the complex will be funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on New Year’s Day. City officials have estimated about 360 businesses in the city would collect the tax on the city’s behalf. It’s been estimated that the tax would raise about $2.5 million per year. That revenue is expected to be used to fund a bond issue to pay for construction.
By the time the draft report is ready in June, Wack said the city will have collected the new tax for a long enough period to understand how much annual revenue can be expected to support the construction project.
