JONESBORO — After Jonesboro Unlimited’s job creation strategy accounted for about 4,000 new jobs in three years, Momentum Jonesboro should go even bigger, a national consultant said Tuesday.
Amy Holloway of Ernst & Young developed the five-year strategic plan known as Momentum Jonesboro that was first launched in 2017.
The original goal was to create 2,500 direct new jobs over five years in JU’s target industries of health care, advanced manufacturing, professional services, logistics and agriculture. It was a goal exceeded in three years. With five months remaining in the plan, more than 4,000 direct new jobs have been created. And companies have made $550 million in capital investments.
“We are building from a strong position,” Holloway said during a kick-off meeting for MomentumJonesboro 2.0. “This is a strategy that is built from the last strategy. We did not start from scratch.”
She said she began working on the new strategic plan last December by conducting focus groups and requesting responses to a survey from the general public. She said 1,925 people responded – more responses than she has received in larger cities.
While continuing to concentrate on fostering growth in existing industries and recruiting a more diverse group of companies, Hollowell said the revised strategy also calls for a more holistic approach to development, by building up the community, its schools and its infrastructure.
That includes making sure the community has housing that workers can afford, affordable childcare for working parents, enhancing transportation mobility for the workforce by enhancing Jonesboro Economical Transportation’s bus system and improving the trail system to retain and recruit workers seeking a healthier lifestyle.
To recruit more young professionals to Jonesboro, the city will need to enhance its national brand so that more people will know about the region. And the whole community will need to buy in, she said.
A native Texan, she said, “The entire community drinks the Kool-Aid, the Austin Kool-Aid.”
One thing she did not mention was the number of new jobs and capital investment the community should expect.
Mark Young, president and CEO of the nonprofit Jonesboro Unlimited, said that will be announced later.
“The Jonesboro Unlimited Board of Directors has endorsed this plan and over the next month or so, those specific goals in terms of job creation and investment will be made and we’ll make that public as well at that time,” Young said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.