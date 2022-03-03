The filing period for the 2022 Preferential Primary and School Board Election closed at noon on Tuesday with several contested races developing in Greene County.
County Judge Rusty A. McMillon, a Republican, will face opposition in the general election in November from Kim Reeves, an independent candidate, and Jerry Poe Shipman, a Democrat.
Four Republicans will compete in the May 24 primary for the Greene County Sheriff’s position. No others filed for the post. Sheriff Steve Franks is being challenged by Brad Snyder, Rudy Ring, and David Carter.
Two Republicans have filed to run for Greene County Tax Collector: Robin Johnson, and Cindy Tracer. No incumbent will be on the ballot.
Two Republicans have filed to run for Greene County Treasurer: Kristi Rawls, and Dustin Rumsey. No incumbent will be on the ballot for that position either.
In the Republican Primary District 9 Justice of the Peace Marc Reeves is being challenged by Debbie Cross.
The Republican Primary also will decide three constable races.
Bagwell Lake Township Constable Ronnie Banning is being challenged by David L. White; Crowley’s Ridge Township Constable Patrick Lenderman is being challenged by Timothy L. Carey; and Dalton Township Constable David A. Howell is being challenged by James F. Shipman and Lonnie Holloway.
The only other Greene County contested race that has developed is between Republican incumbent District 5 Justice of the Peace Michele Boling, who is being challenged by Democratic candidate Barry Wayne Wilkins, which will be decided in the November general election.
Those who filed to run for office and have no opponent are as follows:
Greene County Assessor: Ashley Reynolds, Republican
Circuit Clerk: Lesa Gramling, Republican
County Clerk: County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes, Republican
District 1 Justice of the Peace: Sherma Clark Dicus, Republican
District 2 Justice of the Peace: Robby Glasco, Republican
District 3 Justice of the Peace: Bill McCartney, Republican
District 4 Justice of the Peace: Jonathon Davis, Republican
District 6 Justice of the Peace: Phillip Keeling, Republican
District 7 Justice of the Peace: Allen Davis, Republican
District 8 Justice of the Peace: Dean Wooldridge, Republican
District 10 Justice of the Peace: Ronnie Roberts, Republican
District 11 Justice of the Peace: Clint Harris, Republican
Bula Township Constable: Kevin Gillmore, Republican
Campground Township Constable: Billy Joe Foster, Republican
Rush Island Township Constable: Jeremy David Perry, Democrat
Marmaduke School Board Position 3: Jared Beck
Marmaduke School Board Position 5: Stacy Tritch
