JONESBORO — Three major construction companies are teaming up for a major road expansion project in Jonesboro that will take about three years to complete.

White River Materials of Batesville is the prime contractor on the $61.1 million project to widen Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Arkansas 18 Spur) from Interstate 555 and extend the road to East Johnson Avenue (U.S 49) at the Farville curve.

