JONESBORO — Three major construction companies are teaming up for a major road expansion project in Jonesboro that will take about three years to complete.
White River Materials of Batesville is the prime contractor on the $61.1 million project to widen Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Arkansas 18 Spur) from Interstate 555 and extend the road to East Johnson Avenue (U.S 49) at the Farville curve.
Arkansas Department of Transportation officials and local officials met with contractors Thursday to further discuss details of the work, said Brad Smithee, ArDOT district engineer.
“I’m pretty excited about this job,” Smithee told The Sun. “I think it’ll really have a very positive impact to all the traffic along Red Wolf and really going from 18 (Highland Drive) going all the way out to the Farville-Brookland area.”
Because this is the worst part of winter, Smithee said construction likely won’t be visible until March.
State and local officials have been planning the project for years. In 2019, highway engineers estimated that giving motorists this eastern bypass would take about 5,000 vehicles per day off of Red Wolf Boulevard, or about a 12 percent reduction in traffic, on the city’s heaviest traveled street.
The stretch of road north of Highland Drive is now just a city street. But after this project is completed, it will become part of the state highway system and be maintained by ArDOT. Under terms of a partnership agreement approved in 2019, the city will take over responsibility for two roads that are now classified as state highways.
Jonesboro will take full responsibility for about 2.6 miles of Arkansas 141 (South Culberhouse Street) from Parker Road to Lawson Road. About 4.2 miles of Woodsprings Road from Parker Road to Arkansas 226 Spur will no longer be known as Arkansas 226.
Robertson Construction Inc., of Poplar Bluf, Mo., which specializes in bridge construction, will primarily be responsible for construction of a railroad overpass near Gamble Home Furnishings in the Farville curve, and will also do underground stormwater construction and sidewalks throughout the length of the project. Dumey Construction of Benton Missouri, will do earth moving work.
Atlas Asphalt, a subsidiary of White River Materials, will do the actual paving.
“What they said today was they really see a lot of things going on at multiple sites at different times,” Smithee said.
