MARION — A Crittenden County jury found Lorenzo Allen, 26, guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday and an enhancement for the use of a firearm in the commission of the crime was given.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Allen to a total of 65 years of imprisonment.
Prosecuting Attorney Sonia F. Hagood and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gina Nelson prosecuted Allen.
Nelson said, “I believe in holding people responsible when they violate the law. But our sole responsibility is to seek justice. I am grateful that this jury decided not to stand for this senseless act of violence. Our communities are worth saving, and if we must impanel jury after jury to stop this nonsense, we will do just that.”
On Oct. 29, 2022, Allen broke into the home of Donna Christley at about 10 p.m. He tried to lure Christley’s daughter out of the home. When Christley convinced him to go outside to talk and did not allow Mr. Allen to come in again, he executed her on the doorstep of her carport.
Allen then fired another shot into the living room of the home where he knew four minors, ages 4-12, and Christley’s twin daughters were.
Allen was also charged and convicted of committing a terroristic act and six counts of aggravated assault on the victims in the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.