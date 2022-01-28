HARRISBURG — A registered sex offender is accused of raping a juvenile girl, according to a Poinsett County sheriff’s report.
Jonathan Michael Sumner, 26, of Marked Tree, was arrested Wednesday after the victim, now 13 years old, told police Sumner sexually assaulted her when she was 8 or 9 years old.
Sumner was interviewed by an Arkansas State Police investigator in Jonesboro on Wednesday and confessed to the sexual assault, according to the sheriff’s report.
The victim said Sumner made her perform oral sex on him.
The victim provided the same statement to a mandatory reporter, the forensic interviewer, her parents and a juvenile friend, the report said.
After the state police interview, Brad Felkins of the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sumner and took him to the Poinsett County Detention Center.
Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter set Sumner’s bond at $25,000 on Friday. His next court date is Feb. 23.
Sumner was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Craighead County Circuit Court in October 2017 when he was 19 years old. He was arrested in October 2015 in that incident and originally charged with rape. The victim said Sumner forced her to perform oral sex on him at his campus housing at Arkansas State University.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim’s mother provided a handwritten note that she found on her property in which Sumner wrote, “I told everybody it was a lie, I love you, I’m about to end my life.”
Arkansas State University Police Department officers later responded to Sumner’s residence on campus about an attempted suicide. Sumner was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for a screening, the affidavit said.
Then-District Judge Keith Blackman ordered Sumner held on a $100,000 bond.
According to court records, Sumner was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for that crime and was required to register as a sex offender.
The charge was reduced from rape to second-degree assault.
