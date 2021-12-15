JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man accused of breaking or entering and third-degree assault was given a $100,000 bond Wednesday.
Circuit Court Judge Chris Thyer, presiding over District Court, found probable cause to charge Jesse Lamb, 32, of Jonesboro, and was given the bond after Thyer reviewed Lamb’s previous convictions.
In other cases, Thyer found probable cause to charge:
Ashley Abbott, 29, of Paragould, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; total bond of $11,500.
Brooks Taylor, 34, of Paragould, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 cash-only bond.
Jesse Oden, 38, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault and criminal mischief; $20,000 bond.
Cody Dennis, 26, of Jonesboro, with second-degree assault on a family or household member and probation violation; $10,000 bond.
Brandon Jarman, 45, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $3,500 cash-only bond.
