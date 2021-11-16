JONESBORO – Averitt Express recently honored associate Anthony Copeland of Jonesboro for 25 years of safety.
Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators, according to a press release. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.
The Jonesboro-area facility is located at 5940 E. Highland Drive.
Averitt Express is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management with international reach to more than 100 countries.
