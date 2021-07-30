JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver accompanied several key members of his staff to Washington, D.C., this week to help make their case for a major infrastructure grant.
City officials, in partnership with Arkansas State University applied for $20 million under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
Copenhaver entered the mayor’s office on Jan. 1, after Democrats took control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives. That means Arkansas’ all-Republican Congressional delegation, though still powerful, will have to work with Democrats to gain infrastructure projects. Copenhaver said his new administration had to take a different approach.
“There’s other ways to ask for this grant,” Copenhaver said Friday. “We would not have gotten their attention if we hadn’t done a RAISE grant. So, an earmark, which you hear about, probably wasn’t so much favored. But a RAISE grant, we thought outside the box, so that would include the infrastructure all parties want to participate in.
“The safety factor, all parties. So it was inclusive, regardless of what party you were involved with. But it provides the ability, then, for our representation to present it. And I have full faith in what they’re going to be able to do. I really do.”
Copenhaver said he was happy with the amount of face-to-face time Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton and Rep. Rick Crawford and their senior staff members spent with them.
The RAISE application includes 26 miles of multi-use trail featuring cutting edge designs with rest areas, maps, emergency connections and WiFi hotspots in some of the most economically disadvantaged neighborhoods in the city. While providing exercise opportunities, the plan also addresses chronic flooding issues and even features added opportunities to honor the area’s veterans.
City leaders argue the project addresses the following needs:
Broadband.
Stormwater management.
Food security.
Safe pathways.
Reduce traffic congestion.
Cleaner air.
Connecting neighborhoods.
Healthy lifestylees.
Improve medical access.
Copenhaver said the project also provides an opportunity to groom a new generation of community leaders by providing the lifestyle they want.
“Every community is having a problem keeping the younger people, unless you’re a Nashville … and northwest Arkansas,” Copenhaver said. “They provide the amenities that this new generation wants. That’s technology, broadband and having access to a healthier lifestyles, which is walking trails, riding a bike.”
And then there are the anticipated economic impacts on the region.
“Just on this northern loop that we’re asking for for funding on this RAISE grant over 20 years of $403 million,” the mayor said.
Grant awards are expected to be announced in November.
