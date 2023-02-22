JONESBORO — Two cities that unsuccessfully sought the same federal grant last year are joining forces this year.
The U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE (Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant is highly competitive, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver told a group of supporters Tuesday afternoon.
In fact, Conway, which was ultimately awarded $25 million last year, had sought the funding for four straight years.
This year, Jonesboro is taking the lead for a coalition called Bridge NEA in hopes of gaining $25 million for trails that would lead from Jonesboro to Lake Frierson and Crowley’s Ridge State Park in Greene County. From there a trail would connect to Paragould’s Eight Mile Creek Trail.
“The great part about this is we’re incorporating our state parks,” Copenhaver told a group assembled at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Tuesday afternoon. “So who’s on board? Our state parks are on board 100 percent.
“They’re thrilled with this because what they saw … they saw almost triple in number of users at Lake Frierson State Park in Walcott this past year. What does that mean? People are using our state parks. They’re going to our state parks.”
To the east, the proposal would complete funding for already planned trails in the area of Arkansas State University, but expand the plan to connect Brookland to both Paragould and Jonesboro. It would provide a public transit connection to Jonesboro and Paragould.
“So, this will be the ability for us to connect on a long, almost triangular trail, back and forth between our communities,” Copenhaver said.
If successful, the project could have an economic impact exceeding $400 million over 20 years, Copenhaver said.
He said a successful application will also depend on community support.
“What we’re asking of our community partners today – and we’re going to be having some other open conversations in Paragould and Brookland as well – is for your ideas, your support … and the only way we’re going to receive the funding is by letters of support from this community and other communities,” Copenhaver said.
Greene County leaders will host a meeting to discuss the proposal from 4-5 p.m. Thursday at the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Court St.
The application will be submitted next week, Regina Burkett, Jonesboro’s grants coordinator said. She urged supporters of the project to submit letters to the state’s congressional delegation, beginning in March.
David Peacock, president of Hytrol Conveyor Co., said the proposal provides an “80 percent solution” to his biking interests.
“But I recognize that an 80 percent solution is much better than where we are today,” Peacock said. “Nobody’s going to get exactly what they want … But we’ve got to get moving. We’ve got to get behind a solution that allows us to take that first step and not wait for the perfect solution.”
Copenhaver said a vibrant trail system is one of the tools to build a growing job base.
“Our applications have been top-notch,” Copenhaver said of previous attempts. “But we’re not getting over the top because we need the public’s support, and having multiple entities, now, that support is exponential.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.