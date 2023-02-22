210222-JS-TrailGrant-photo

Regina Burkett, grants coordinator for the City of Jonesboro, discusses a federal trail grant application that will also involve Brookland, Paragould, and Greene and Craighead counties during a meeting Tuesday.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — Two cities that unsuccessfully sought the same federal grant last year are joining forces this year.

The U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE (Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant is highly competitive, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver told a group of supporters Tuesday afternoon.

inman@jonesborosun.com