JONESBORO — The owner of Dixie Contractors, 101 Miller St., told police Monday morning that someone broke into his business and stole copper fittings.
The 79 quarter-inch fittings are valued at $2,370.
A blue, Ozark Trail pocket knife was found at the scene.
In other police reports:
An 18-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that a 30-year-old man kicked in her door in the 1000 block of Oak Street. The victim told officers that the door struck her.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that he was struck by a vehicle which left the scene in the 1700 block of Westwood Drive. The victim suffered minor injuries. The vehicle is described as a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning that someone broke into her residence in the 2000 block of West Nettleton Avenue and stole items. Taken were $300 in cash, two Nintendo systems worth a total of $700 and a silver chain valued at $200.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday night that someone entered her residence in the 3500 block of Race Street and stole items. Taken were an iPhone worth $700 and a laptop computer worth $100.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man told police early Tuesday morning that someone stole his vehicle that he left running at Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland Drive. The GMC Terrain was recovered in Lake City later Tuesday. Stolen were an iPhone worth $1,100 and Airpods worth $100.
A 35-year-old Malden, Mo., man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police said he was driving a stolen Pontiac Sunfire in the 3900 block of Southwest Drive.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday night that someone stole her cell phone while she was shopping at Academy Sports, 2800 Parkwood Road. The phone is valued at $1,800.
A 64-year-old Jonesboro man reported that an air-conditioning unit was vandalized in the 300 block of South Church Street. The unit is valued at $3,500.
An 81-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that a check of hers was forged and cashed at The Farmers and Merchants Bank in Stuttgart, 708 S. Main St. The check was for $17,000.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 200 block of West Stroud Street and stole items. Taken were a Mac Book Pro and charger worth $1,300 and a camera valued at $800.
