CORNING — A 32-year-old Corning woman was arrested Monday after agents with the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force searched her storage unit and found drugs, according to Chad Henson, commander of the DTF.
Christa Denson, who rented the unit, was arrested after agents with the DTF received information that a large quantity of controlled substance was inside a storage unit located at 402 Southwest Second Street in Corning.
Henson said Denson was arrested at her home.
After a positive K9 alert on the unit door, a search warrant was obtained and executed, Henson said.
During the search, agents located 7.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 ounces of marijuana, plastic bags, scales, a large quantity of assorted ammunition and one rifle in a black case.
This storage unit is located well within 1,000 feet of a daycare facility and was confirmed to be rented to Denson, who signed a rental agreement for the unit, according to Henson.
He said Denson was a major figure in the Corning drug scene.
An AK-47 rifle was seized along with a large amount of ammunition, Henson said.
Denson is being held in the Greene County Detention Center and was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, a Class Y felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a marijuana with intent to deliver and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities (daycare).
On Tuesday, a district court judge found probable cause to charge Denson and ordered a $1 million bond and additional release conditions if she posts bond.
“Isolated arrests like this one are very impactful for small communities such as Corning. They will see a dramatic decrease in drug sales almost immediately, and the intel we gained from this arrest will lead to the next one and so on,” Henson said.
Law enforcement officers with the Clay County, Greene County and Craighead County sheriff’s offices and the Corning, Paragould and Piggott police departments were involved in the case, according to a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.