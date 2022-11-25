Bust

Meth and marijuana seized Monday at a storage unit in Corning is shown.

 Submitted photo

CORNING — A 32-year-old Corning woman was arrested Monday after agents with the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force searched her storage unit and found drugs, according to Chad Henson, commander of the DTF.

Christa Denson, who rented the unit, was arrested after agents with the DTF received information that a large quantity of controlled substance was inside a storage unit located at 402 Southwest Second Street in Corning.