CORNING — It’s celebration time for the residents of Corning as the city turned 150 years old earlier this month and will be marking the momentous occasion with a huge visual display in a few days.
Ryan Carter, with Growing Corning Together, said on Friday that the “Corning Windows to the Past” display will be a sight to see.
“We are having our Grand Opening on March 1 at 2 p.m. at the intersection of West Elm Street (Hwy. 62) and Second Street in Corning.
“For our 150th anniversary we are revitalizing the exterior of a prominent downtown building by filling the windows with extra large banners with high quality hundred-plus-year-old photos of Corning,” Carter said.
After some pressure washing, a fresh coat of paint and few other minor renovations, they chose the old Thomas Brothers Store as the canvas for their display, he said, noting that the building was currently not in use.
Although the display is strictly external, even the doors will put put to use as they will be covered in additional photos, contextual documents and historical information that will help explain why the photos are so important to the Corning story, he said.
“It is intended to be a permanent installation,” Carter said.
Since the building is sitting on Hwy. 62, an estimated 4,000 cars are expected to pass it each day, he explained.
“People will be able to drive by and see important scenes of Corning’s past,” Carter said.
“It’s going to be called Corning Windows to the Past because it is visually celebrating our history and major features like the railroad, lumber, agriculture, finance and our busy downtown life,” he said.
Carter said that they have had many enthusiastic sponsors that helped to bring the project to life, including Malone Custom Designs, Tom’s Tuckpointing, Danny Moore, JW Black Lumber Company and Black’s Building Center, Debbie Rose Massage, Three Little Monkeys, West Clay Title and Abstract, Red Taylor Ford, Riceland Foods, the Clay County Courier and Micheal Vinson, C.P.A.
“It’s going to be super neat,” he said.
David Wilson, is the author of “I Grew Up in a Small Town,” which he said, is a book he wrote about Corning.
Although he said in an email that he now lives in Springdale, he grew up in Corning and said he still remains in touch with several people there and returns quite often to visit his mother.
According to Wilson, Corning was incorporated in 1873.
“It’s official birthday is February 5, because its origin was marked by the arrival of the first train on Feb. 5, 1873,” he stated.
“In the past, Corning has always had special observances during the 4th of July,” he said. “In fact, when I was just a kid during Corning’s centennial celebration in 1973, everything built up to a grand celebration with the arrival of Independence Day.”
He said he actually wrote his book, which is available on Amazon and Kindle, to help preserve memories about Corning, and to help the town commemorate its 150th birthday.
It is not the only book to commemorate the town’s 150 years, though.
As Corning is the oldest town in Clay County to be incorporated into the State of Arkansas, the city and the county share a birthday.
According to the Acclaim Press website, the Clay County Sesquicentennial Book Committee is sponsoring, compiling and publishing a new book documenting the history of Clay County and its people, from yesterday to today.
The book, entitled “Clay County, Arkansas – History & Families 150th Anniversary, Volume I,” is in celebration of Clay County’s 150th anniversary in 2023.
It will feature all aspects of the communities, churches, businesses, farms, organizations, and more, plus hundreds of family histories, past and present.
The hardback book will contain material from 1873 through 2023.
For more information about the county history book, contact the Corning Chamber of Commerce at 870-857-3874 or the Piggott Chamber of Commerce at 870-598-3167.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.